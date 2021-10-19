Novak Djokovic's participation in the Australian Open 2022 is under the scanner. Reason? So owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Victoria has instructed a vaccine mandate for the athletes and has made it mandatory for them to get vaccinated. However, it is still not clear if the vaccine mandate is also applicable for the players coming from abroad. If that's the case then Novak's participation in the Australian Open 2022 is dicey as the Serbian ace has refused to reveal his vaccine status. The Australian Open takes place in Melbourne. Novak Djokovic Smashes Racket in Rage During US Open 2021 Final Match, Video Goes Viral.

During an interview, the Serbian ace said that he still does not know if he is going to Melbourne. "I will not reveal my status whether I have been vaccinated or not, it is a private matter and an inappropriate inquiry." he opined. Djoko also said that people go too far in taking the liberty to ask such questions. The final decision regarding his participation will be made in a couple of weeks as he is closely following the situation in Australia. But, the Serbian ace also said that he doubts if there will be many changes made in the norms of the country.

“My manager, who is in contact with the Australian Tennis Federation, tells me they are trying to improve the conditions for everyone, both for those who have been vaccinated and those who have not," he said. Surely Djoko fans are keeping their fingers crossed for things to improve in Australia so that they can watch him in action once again.

