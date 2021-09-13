Novak Djokovic suffered from a shocking defeat against Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the US Open 2021 and this prevented the Serbian star from actually sealing his 21st Grand Slam. What was more surprising was that Djoko suffered from a defeat in straight sets and with the scoreline reading 6-4, 6-4,6-4. Needless to say that the Serbian ace was quite frustrated with himself and went on a racket smashing spree. The video of this incident went viral on social media. So Novak was actually frustrated during the second set of the match. Daniil Medvedev Stuns Novak Djokovic to Win US Open 2021, Russian Tennis Ace Registers a Win in Straight Sets.

The Serbian tennis ace vented out all his frustration by slamming his racket. A few netizens have actually slammed Djokovic for his behaviour. This loss also prevented him from surpassing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Had As of now, all three tennis stars including Novak Djokovic have won 20 Grand Slams. This is not the first time that the tennis star has lost his calm and smashed his racket. In fact when during the Tokyo Olympics 2020, he smashed the racket after losing the bronze medal match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta. For now, check out the viral video below.

Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Complex World (@thecomplexworldz)

After the match, Daniil Medvedev apologised to Novak Djokovic fans for now allowing him to create history. Novak was reduced to tears after he lost the finals of the US Open 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2021 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).