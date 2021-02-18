Novak Djokovic will face Aslan KJaratsev in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2021. The clash will be played at Rod Laver Arena on February 18, 2021 (Thursday). This will be the first-ever meeting between the two tennis stars and the current world number 1 will start as the favourite. Meanwhile, fans searching for Novak Djokovic vs Aslan KJaratsev live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Novak Djokovic Overcomes Alexander Zverev in Australian Open 2021 to Book Semi-Finals Berth.

Novak Djokovic has been clinical so far in the competition but has been tested in each round and has struggled with injuries but has managed to overcome the situation. Meanwhile, Aslan Karatsev has been on a dream run, ranked 114th in the world, the Russian has defied all odds to make it into the final four in Melbourne. Karatsev has beaten three top 20 players in his run and will be hoping to keep that going by getting the better of world number 1. Aslan Karatsev Becomes First Man in Open Era to Reach Semi-finals of Grand Slam Event on Debut.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Aslan Karatsev, Men’s Singles Semi-Final Match at Australian Open 2021

Novak Djokovic vs Aslan Karatsev, match in the Australian Open 2021 semi-final will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Thursday (February 18). The match has a tentative start time of 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Novak Djokovic vs Aslan Karatsev, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Semi-Final Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Aslan Karatsev, Australian Open 2021 match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Novak Djokovic vs Aslan Karatsev, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Semi-Final Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the game online. As Sony Pictures holds the broadcast rights for the Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Novak Djokovic vs Aslan Karatsev, men’s singles semi-final match online for fans in India.

