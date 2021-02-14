Serena Williams will battle it out with Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round of the Australia Open 2021. This is the seventh day of the Australian Open 2021 and we have eight women who will be battling for the final trophy on day seven. Before having a look at the live streaming details of the game, we shall have a quick glance at the preview of the game. This the first time that the two players will be locking horns with each other, thus we have no head-to-head records for the two players. Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Through to Fourth Round After Hard-Fought Win Over Taylor Fritz.

In the last round, Aryna defeated Li in straight sets. She won the game 6-3, 6-1. Sabalenka fired seven aces during the match and committed four double faults. Serena had a good straight-sets win against Potapova 7-6(5), 6-2. She scored nine aces during the match and committed four double faults. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

When is Serena Williams vs Aryna Sabalenka, Women’s Singles Fourth-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Serena Williams vs Aryna Sabalenka match in Australian Open 2021 fourth-round will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Sunday (February 14). The match has a tentative start time of 07: 30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Serena Williams vs Aryna Sabalenka, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Fourth-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Naomi Osaka vs Garbine Muguruza Australian Open 2021 match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Serena Williams vs Aryna Sabalenka, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Fourth-Round Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the game online. As Sony Pictures holds the broadcast rights for the Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Serena Williams vs Aryna Sabalenka, women’s singles fourth-round match online for fans in India.

