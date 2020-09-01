American legend Serena Williams will take on Kristie Ahn in the opening round of the US Open 2020. The encounter will take place on Tuesday (September 1) at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York. Williams, who last won the US Open in 2014, is in the quest to clinch her 24th grand slam title. Also, with Bianca Andreescu and six other top-10 ranked players pulling out of the tournament, Williams is the front runner to lift the trophy. In the first round, however, she will be challenged by compatriot Kristie Ahn, who advanced to the fourth round in the previous edition of US Open. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast, venue and other details of Serena Williams vs Kristie Ahn first-round match. Naomi Osaka Enters Stadium for US Open 2020 First Round Match Wearing a Breonna Taylor Black Mask.

Ahn was a wildcard entrant in the previous edition of the gala grand slam tournament. However, she managed to make a statement for herself by defeating the likes of Svetlana Kuznetsova and Jelena Ostapenko. She even got qualified for the quarter-finals of Korea Open later that year. Hence, Williams, who hasn’t been in great form lately, will take some beating to get the better of Ahn. Also, Williams has never been kicked out in the first round of the US Open, and she’ll like to maintain that record while Ahn has a great chance to create history. As the match takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. US Open 2020: Talk of 'Fake Bubble', Bubble in Bubble' Headlines Opening Day of Grand Slam Tournament.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Serena Williams vs Kristie Ahn Women's Singles first-round Match?

Serena Williams vs Kristie Ahn match in US Open 2020 will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York. The first-round game will take place on September 01, 2020 (Tuesday) and will tentatively start at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Serena Williams vs Kristie Ahn, Women's Singles first-round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans can watch the Serena Williams vs Kristie Ahn women’s singles first-round match in US Open 2020 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for US Open 2020 in India. To catch the live action on TV, fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Serena Williams vs Kristie Ahn Women's Singles first-round Match Online in India?

You can also follow the opening round clash live on online platforms. Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Serena Williams vs Kristie Ahn first-round match live online for its fans in India. Fans can either log into hotstar.com or watch the game live on Hotstar mobile application.

Williams, 38, will definitely step into the game as favourites owing to her staggering record. However, she can’t afford to be complacent against her compatriot. On the other hand, Ahn should utilize her solid defence and agility to secure a win over the six-time US Open champion.

