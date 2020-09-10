Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka will face each other in the second semi-final of the US Open 2020. The clash will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York on September 11, 2020 (early Friday morning). This will be the 21st meeting between the tennis stars with American Williams leading with an 18-4 record. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Serena Williams vs Victoria Azarenka in US Open 2020, can scroll down below. US Open 2020: Serena Williams Defeats Tsvetana Pironkova to Book Spot in Semi-Finals.

The two have played some classics over the years as seven of their last 12 matches have gone to the deciding set including two US Open finals in 2012 and 2013. The American was taken to the limit in her quarter-final clash but rose to the occasion and will need to dig deep once again if she is to make it to yet another Grand Slam final. Meanwhile, unseeded Azarenka is on a dream run and will look to defeat yet another big-name player.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open Serena Williams vs Victoria Azarenka Women’s Semi-Final Match?

Serena Williams vs Victoria Azarenka Semi-Final in women's singles US Open 2020 will take place on September 11, 2020 (Friday). The match will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. The clash has a tentative start time of 05:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Serena Williams vs Victoria Azarenka Women’s Semi-Final Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Serena Williams vs Victoria Azarenka match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India. Fans in India need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to catch the men’s singles clash live on their television sets.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Serena Williams vs Victoria Azarenka Women’s Semi-Final Match Online in India?

The match will also be live in India on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the Serena Williams vs Victoria Azarenka US Open 2020 men's singles Semi-Final match online for its fans in India.

