Prague, August 19: Sumit Nagal advanced to the singles quarterfinals of the Prague Open with a hard-fought victory over lower-ranked Kiri Lehecka. India's top singles player Nagal prevailed 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 in two hours and 21 minutes in the second round contest of the 137,560 euro clay court event.

It is likely that he will meet Stan Wawrinka in the next round. The Swiss is up against Germany's Oscar Otte in his second round clash. 'Sumit Nagal Is Going to Have a Solid Career', Says Roger Federer After Defeating the Indian Player in the First Round of US Open 2019.

Other Indians in the fray are Divij Sharan and N. Sriram Balaji, who will be competing in the doubles events with separate partners.

