Rafael Nadal would be returning to action at the Paris Masters, which has begun on October 31. The Spaniard, one of the greats, had suffered an injury to his abdomen which caused him to opt out of the Wimbledon 2022 semifinal against Nick Kyrgios. Returning after a break, he would be fresh and raring to go in his pursuit of a maiden Paris Masters title. Scroll down to check out who his opponent is going to be and when his next match is. Emma Raducanu To Miss Billie Jean King Cup Finals Due to Injury

Nadal’s last competitive appearance was at the Laver Cup 2022 tournament where he had teamed up with friend and rival Roger Federer in the latter’s farewell match. Prior to that, he competed in the US Open 2022 tournament where he had lost to Frances Tiafoe in the round of 16 match. Nadal recently became a father to a baby boy with his wife Maria Francisca Perello, last month.

When is Rafael Nadal's Next Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Rafael Nadal would be facing Tommy Paul in a round of 32 clash against Tommy Paul. The match would be played on November 3 (Thursday) at a tentative time of 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) with the venue being the Centre Court.

Rafael Nadal Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Rafael Nadal's clash with Tommy Paul in the Paris Masters would be available for live telecast on Sports 18. Fans can watch Nadal in action on their TV sets on Sport 18 channels. The match would also be avaiable for live streaming on the Voot app.

