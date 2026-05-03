Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 3

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues with a high-stakes double-header this Sunday, 3 May. The afternoon fixture sees Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, followed by an evening encounter between Gujarat Titans (GT) and league-leaders Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the playoff race intensifying, both matches carry significant weight for the mid-table standings. SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

Today’s IPL 2026 Match Details and Timing

In the first game of the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to secure their sixth consecutive victory as they face a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders at 3:30 PM IST. SRH currently occupy third place in the points table, driven by an aggressive top-order batting strategy that has made them the most successful chasing side of the season.

Kolkata Knight Riders, currently in eighth position, enter the match following back-to-back wins. Despite their lower ranking, KKR remain in contention for a playoff spot and will be looking to capitalise on the high-temperature conditions in Hyderabad. The dry surface at the Uppal stadium is expected to favour high-scoring innings, though the afternoon heat will test the physical endurance of both squads. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate

The action shifts to Ahmedabad for the 7:30 PM IST fixture, where Gujarat Titans face the formidable Punjab Kings. Punjab currently lead the IPL 2026 standings with 13 points and could potentially secure their place in the qualifiers with a victory tonight. Their success has been anchored by captain Shreyas Iyer’s consistent run-scoring and a disciplined pace attack.

The hosts, Gujarat Titans, sit in fifth place and are desperate for a win to break into the top four. Having won their previous two games, the Titans are finding form at a critical juncture. However, they face a tactical challenge in countering the heavy dew expected during the second innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which traditionally favours the side batting second. GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

Today IPL Matches

Match No. Teams Venue Kick-off (IST) Key Player to Watch 45 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad 3:30 PM Travis Head (SRH) 46 Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Ahmedabad 7:30 PM Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

IPL 2026 Live Streaming and Telecast Rights in India

Cricket fans in India can access the live action through both digital and linear platforms. The broadcasting landscape for IPL 2026 remains split between the Star Sports Network and the JioStar digital venture.

Live Streaming: The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. The platform offers coverage in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and several regional dialects.

TV Telecast: For television viewers, the Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster. The match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and their respective HD channels. Regional fans can tune into Star Sports Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).