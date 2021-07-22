Finally, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is here and the athletes have arrived in the country of Rising Sun for clinching the glory. The Sports Authority of India has just announced the schedule for the Archery Games for July 23, 2021. Stalwarts like Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai will be contesting in the Individual Qualifying Rounds at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Each of these stalwarts will begin their quest for the Gold Medal. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details, timings in IST and other details related to the match and the archery contingent. Tokyo Olympics 2020: Twitter Launch Custom Indian Flag Emoji for Team India To Cheer Athletes Participating at Summer Games.

The ranking round starts after the opening ceremony. All 64 men and women shoot 72 arrows and based on their points. The loser of this round will leave the competition and the winner will advance to the next round. The medal events will begin from July 27-31, 2021. There will be Women's Individual Elimination Round, Men's Individual Elimination Round, Mixed Elimination Round and these events will take place before the medal events. Now check out the schedule of the events below:

Schedule for Archery from July 23-31st 2021

Dates Time Events Players July 23, 2021 5:30 AM Women’s Individual Qualification Rounds Deepika Kumari July 23, 2021 9:30 AM Men’s Individual Qualification Rounds Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai July 24, 2021 6:00 AM Mixed Team Eliminations Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari July 26, 2021 6:00 AM Men’s Team Eliminations Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai July 27 to 31, 2021 6:00 AM Men’s and Women’s Individual Eliminations July 27 to 31, 2021 1.00 PM Medal Events

Live Streaming Online and Radio Commentary:

The matches will be broadcasted on Sony Sports. Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 channels. The Olympics 2020 can be live-streamed online on SonyLiv. DD Sports will give you live streaming of the megaevent. All India Radio will also bring you the live radio commentary of the event.

