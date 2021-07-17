Laurel Hubbard is all set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympic Games after she was selected in the New Zealand team for the women's super-heavyweight 87+kg category. However, post her selection she faced criticism regarding her participation with many pointing fingers on her legitimacy. But in a major relief to her and New Zealand the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has supported Hubbard’s selection. Laurel Hubbard Suffers Testicle Injury Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics 2020? Social Media Users Are Believing Article of Satirical 'Fake News' Website 'Babylon Bee'.

IOC President Thomas Bach while supporting Hubbard’s selection has said that the rules would be reviewed but for now at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Hubbard will participate.

"The rules for the qualification have been established by the international weightlifting federation before the qualification started and these rules apply. You cannot change rules during an ongoing competition. At the same time, the IOC is in an inquiry phase with all of the different stakeholders. The medical experts, social experts, human rights experts, and of course also international federations to review these rules and then finally come up with some guidelines which cannot be rules because this question which there is no one size fits all solution,” IOA Chief Thomas Bach said was quoted as saying by AP.

"This is a question which differs from sport to sport. So these guidelines will have to be guidelines in a way which they are balancing the way which the different aspects, a means of ensuring fair competition. This is the role of the sports organisation and at the same time, respecting the rights and human rights and the rights of privacy of the concerned athletes," he added.

Hubbard, 43, will not only be the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympic Games but also be the oldest weightlifter at the Games. Hubbard has 2017 world championships silver medal and 2019 Pacific Games gold medal against her name.

