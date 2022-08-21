Usain St. Leo Bolt is a retired Jamaican sprinter born in Sherwood Content, Jamaica on August 21, 1986. He is regarded as the greatest sprinter of all time with world records in 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4 x 100 meters relay. He is an eight-time Olympic gold medal winner and the only athlete to win three consecutive times Olympic gold in 100 m and 200 m in the years 2008, 2012 and 2016, he has also won two gold medals in 4 x 100 m relay. Samar ‘Badru’ Banerjee Dies: Former Indian Football’s Olympic Star Passes Away Due to Prolonged Illness

Along with his Olympic golds, he is also an eleven-time World Champion, he is the first athlete to win four World Championship titles in 200m and is the most successful athlete in the event. Bolt earned the title of the fastest man alive when he set the 100 m world record of 9.69 seconds in the 2008 Summer Olympics and then best it, the next year in the world championship when he ran the same distance in 9.58 seconds. He also holds the 200m world record of 19.19 seconds when he bested his own 200 m world record (19.30) in the 2009 World Championship.

The fastest man will be celebrating his 36th birthday on August 21, so let us take a look at some lesser-known facts about him

Bolt holds the world record for 100m and 200m sprint, 9.58 and 19.19 seconds respectively.

He also shares the 4 x 100 meters relay world record of 36.84 with Yohan Blake, Michael Frater and Nesta Carter.

He is the eight-time Olympic gold winner

Eleven-time world champion and the first player to win four world championship title in 200 m

He is a six-time IAAF World Athlete of the Year, in the years 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2016

Bolt was the BBC Overseas Sports Personality if the Year in 2008, 2009, and 2012

Bolt was included in Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2016.

In 2009 he became the youngest member of the Order of Jamaica

Usain Bolt's average speed from its record time of 9.58 seconds for 100 m equates to 37.58 kmph (23.35 mph)

Bolt holds a total of 19 Guinness world records, the second highest number of accumulative Guinness World Records for accomplishments and victories in sports, after Michael Phelps

The Jamaican athlete left the track with an amazing legacy and huge set of records that nobody has been able to break. Still wearing the crown of the fastest man alive he will always be regarded as one of the best athletes of this generation.

