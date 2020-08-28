New Delhi, August 28: Asian Games gold medal-winning woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus. She was tested by the Indian government as per the protocol as she was to receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the country's top sports accolade, here on Saturday.

"My test was done on Thursday and it has come positive. I am at home right. Now, my family members will also get tested tomorrow. I still didn't feel any symptoms. I am absolutely fine," Vinesh told IANS. Khel Ratna Awards 2020: Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Manika Batra And Mariappan Thangavelu Recommended for India's Highest Sporting Honour; A Look at Major Achievements of Four Sports Personalities.

Earlier, Vinesh had pulled out of the national wrestling camp, scheduled to begin on September 1 in Lucknow. The Wrestling Federation of India later postponed the women's camp.

