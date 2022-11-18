The Formula One season’s final race is set to take place with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022. The last edition of this race saw Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, both of whom competed for the title in the season’s final race last year. This year, the scenario is not the same with the Dutch-Belgian driver way ahead in the rankings as he sits on top with 429 points. But the race is still pretty significant when it comes to determining who would finish the season in the second spot. Abu Dhabi Formula 2 Finale: Indian Racer Jehan Daruvala Aiming for Top-Three Championship Finish

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc holds the second place in the standings currently with 290 points, the same as third-placed Sergio Perez. Brazilian Grand Prix 2022 winner George Russell is fourth with his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in the fifth place. Verstappen will hope to end his season on a high but the competition will be anything but easy. Let us take a look at some details of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022.

When is Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022? Check out Schedule and Venue of Formula One Race

Schedule Date Timing (in IST) Practice 1 November 18 3:30 to 4:30 pm Practice 2 November 18 6:30 to 7:30 pm Practice 3 November 19 4:00 to 5:00 pm Qualifying November 19 7:30 to 8:30 pm Main Race November 20 6:30 pm onwards

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 will be held at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Abu Dhabi GP Live Telecast and Streaming Details

Star Sports are the official broadcast partner of Formula One in India and would be providing live telecast of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Formula One fans in India would be able to watch the Abu Dhabi GP on their TV sets on Star Sports 2/HD. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star network, will provide live streaming of the Brazilian Grand Prix 2022.

