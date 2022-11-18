Abu Dhabi, Nov 18: Indian F2 racer, 24-year-old Jehan Daruvala, will be aiming for a second win in a row when the Red Bull-backed driver heads into this weekend's Formula 2 finale in Abu Dhabi. The Mumbai racer is just nine points off third in the overall standings and his sights are set firmly on chalking up a second successive win, as he bids to end his season on a high by becoming the first Indian to score a top-three championship finish. The 24-year-old raced to his fourth Formula 2 win in the Feature race during the last round in Monza, having also scored a third-place finish in the Saturday sprint. The Italian double podium sets him up for another strong weekend at the Yas Marina circuit, a venue Jehan likes and where he was also victorious last year. Formula 1: Mick Schumacher to Leave Haas at the End of 2022

"I can't wait to go racing again after our triumphant showing at Monza," said Jehan. "Yas Marina is a track I like, we won here last year and there's no reason why we can't go for it again. The championship may have already been decided but the top three is still up for grabs and I'm going to be giving it everything this weekend to end the season on a high." Jehan, who has finished on the podium eight times this season, is currently joint fourth in the overall standings with Jack Doohan. He is only nine points off third-placed Logan Sargeant and will become the first Indian to finish third in the Formula 2 championship if he overhauls the American racer this weekend. The Abu Dhabi Formula 2 round will support this weekend's season-ending Formula One Grand Prix.

