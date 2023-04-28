New Delhi, April 28: India's Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has come out in support of the wrestler protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and asked the authorities concerned to take quick action "to ensure that justice is served". Some of India's top wrestlers including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat are protesting at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, seeking action against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers. Kapil Dev Comes Out in Support of Wrestlers Protest, India's Cricket World Cup Winning Captain Says 'Will They Ever Get Justice?'.

Neeraj Chopra on Friday came out in support of the wrestlers. "It hurts to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud," said Chopra in a tweet on Friday. Chopra is the second Indian Olympic gold medallist after shooter Abhinav Bindra to come out in support of the wrestlers.

Neeraj Chopra Comes Out in Support of Protesting Wrestlers

"As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not," wrote Chopra, who won a gold medal in javelin throw in Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic medal. Chopra said whatever has happened should never happen.

"What's happening should never happen. This is a sensitive issue, and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner," said Chopra. "Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served," he added. Wrestlers Protest: 'PT Usha Inspired Us, Her Comments Are Insensitive', Top Grapplers Express Frustration With IOA Chief's Statement (Watch Video).

Chopra seems to have responded to a request for support from the protesting wrestler and his tweet was later retweeted by Vinesh Phogat. While Chopra and Bindra have supported the wrestlers, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President and legendary sprinter P.T. Usha has criticised the wrestlers for seeking support from "political parties" in their protest.

The Usha-led IOA on Thursday constituted a two-member Ad-hoc Committee comprising Bhupender Singh Bajwa, IOA executive committee member, and Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist shooter Suma Shirur, mandating it with running the WFI office and conducting elections in 45 days.

