India’s world cup winning captain, Kapil Dev, on Friday, came out in support of the wrestlers protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Supporting the wrestlers in their protest, the former cricketer tagged the grapplers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia and wrote in his Instagram story, “Will they ever get justice?” Notably, the wrestler are protesting and demanding the resignation of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, over allegations of sexual harassment.

Kapil Dev Comes Out in Support of Wrestlers Protest

