WWE’s powerful star, Jade Cargill has been off television for a while due to an ‘accident’ few months ago. While the attacker was not known but the star had her eyes set on the attacker. On WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, Cargill returned and ‘unmasked’ the attacker as she started attacking Naomi. Elimination Chamber match was about to start. Instead of attacking Morgan, Jade went right after Naomi, taking her out of the match completely. Watch the video below. ‘Your Dad Had A Poster Of Me On His Wall’: Trish Stratus References Family in Crowd While Talking About Generational Impact She Has During WWE Friday Night Smackdown Episode (Watch Video).

Jade Cargill Viciously Attacking Naomi During Women’s Elimination Chamber 2025 Match

JADE CARGILL JUST ATTACKED NAOMI THE REAL ATTACKER REVEALED 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/GqSVB7VFBM — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 2, 2025

