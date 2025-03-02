The Elimination Chamber 2025 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada had all the drama with some stars making surprise returns to settle the ‘score’. One of which was Randy Orton. The Viper was out of action following a neck injury caused by Kevin Owens. But he returned after the conclusion of Kevin Owen vs Samy Zayn match and punished Kevin Ownes. Orton got a thunderous pop for his big return. He almost brought back another big spot too — the patented punt. Watch the video below. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: Jade Cargill Makes Surprise Return, Viciously Attacks Naomi During Women’s Chamber Match (Watch Video).

Randy Orton Attacking Kevin Owens At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE

🚨 RANDY ORTON IS FINALLY BACK 🚨 RANDY JUST HIT AN RKO ON KEVIN OWENS 🤯 THE VIPER IS BACK 🔥#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/T6LaI9xshK — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) March 2, 2025

