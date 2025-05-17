This week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the company builds up the upcoming Money in the Bank PLE, stellar matches and Tiffany Stratton defending her women's title against Nia Jax. In the first women's Money in the Bank qualifying match, Alexa Bliss won a triple-threat encounter. She defeated Chelsea Green and Michin to qualify for the ladder match. Aleister Black faced Carmelo Hayes in a rematch from last week's episode of the Blue Brand. Both superstars went toe-to-toe, but Carmelo left Black lying on the mat, all thanks to The Miz, who interfered multiple times. The main event was for the WWE Women's Championship title. Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax fought valiantly, but Tiffany retained her championship. Below are the full highlights of this week's SmackDown. WWE Backlash 2025 Results: John Cena Retains Undisputed Championship, Jacob Fatu, Dominik Mysterio, and Lyra Valkyria Successfully Defend Respective Titles (Watch Video Highlights).

WWE SmackDown Results Highlights

