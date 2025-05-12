ECW great Sabu has passed away at the age of 60, just weeks after his last match. The icon was known for his performance in hardcore wrestling that involves the use of steel chairs, ladders, tables and even barbed wires and this comes weeks after he had his last match, against Joey Janela on April 18. Sabu had battled Joey Janela in Las Vegas at Joey Janela's Spring Break 9, a 'No Ropes Barbed Wire' contest where he landed on barbed wire and also went through a table before coming out on top. Sabu, who had memorable feuds with Rob Van Dam and Tazz, had won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in 2000 and made a name for himself at ECW. In the WWE, he had several memorable matches against the likes of John Cena and Rey Mysterio. WWE condoled the demise of the legend. However, the cause of his death is not yet known. WWE Backlash 2025 Results: John Cena Retains Undisputed Championship, Jacob Fatu, Dominik Mysterio, and Lyra Valkyria Successfully Defend Respective Titles (Watch Video Highlights).

Sabu Dies, WWE Condoles His Demise

WWE is saddened to learn that Terry Brunk, known to wrestling fans as Sabu, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Sabu’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/7EqPs02bWA pic.twitter.com/T7ZjDHGARJ — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025

