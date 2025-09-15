WWE is set to bring the Monday Night Raw episode of September 15 from Springfield, Massachusetts and the venue is going to witness its very own star, the 17-time world champion John Cena, make an appearance. There are not many appearances left for John Cena in his retirement tour and fans would not want to miss what the Undisputed WWE Champion has to say tonight. John Cena is set to clash with Brock Lesnar in what is expected to be a blockbuster match at WWE's first-ever Wrestlepalooza PLE (Premium Live Event). WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Match Card: Check List of Matches To Take Place in PLE at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Plus, an exciting segment is planned when CM Punk and AJ Lee get into a face-off with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and his wife, the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. This is the last WWE Monday Raw episode before WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 and fans must not miss the proceedings in the show.

What's Going to Happen on WWE Monday Night Raw on September 15? Hear it from RAW GM Adam Pearce

John Cena to Make Appearance

John Cena has been getting massive pops every time he has made an appearance in the WWE since SummerSlam and fans in his home state of Massachusetts would get witness the Greatest of All Time. John Cena, who made his final appearance on a SmackDown show on September 5, was hit with not one but two F5s from Brock Lesnar. The former Undisputed WWE Champion would surely have something to say after that attack by Brock Lesnar as the build-up for their match continues. WWE SmackDown Results, September 12: Cody Rhodes Returns, Brock Lesnar Attacks R-Truth and Other Exciting Highlights of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

CM Punk and AJ Lee Face Off Against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and CM Punk took an all-new turn when Becky Lynch got involved, costing the latter the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. And it got even more interesting when AJ Lee made her earth-shattering return to the WWE and took out Becky Lynch. Last week on Raw, it was confirmed that CM Punk and AJ Lee would have a mixed tag team match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch and with the two couples encountering each other tonight, this segment is certainly a must-watch! AJ Lee and CM Punk To Face Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in Mixed Tag Team Match at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 (Watch Video).

Lyra Valkyria vs Roxanne Perez

Lyra Valkyria will be looking for some redemption when she takes on Roxanne Perez in a singles match. The former WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion was distracted last week during her match against Raquel Rodriguez, a match that she lost despite putting up a great performance. She will look to get her hands on Roxanne Perez and get a win under her belt. WWE WrestleMania 43 is Set to Take Place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, Announces CCO and Hall of Famer Triple H (Watch Video).

Penta vs Kofi Kingston

Penta and The New Day have had quite the developing rivalry and this is another chapter to the feud. The New Day intervened in Penta's match against Rusev, helping the Bulgarian brute come out on top and the Mexican WWE star will be out for revenge. Will Penta emerge victorious in Massachusetts or would The New Day pull up another trick on him?

Apart from these, Dragon Lee is slated to face El Grande Americano. El Grande Americano had helped Dominik Mysterio win the AAA Mega Championship beating El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide.

