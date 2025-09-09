AJ Lee and CM Punk will face Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team match at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025. The match was made official on WWE Monday Night Raw episode on September 8 when the two couples had a segment. AJ Lee laid out the challenge in front of Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and her husband, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and they accepted it towards the end of their segment. AJ Lee, a former Divas Champion, returned to the WWE after 10 long years last week on WWE Friday Night SmackDown to take out Becky Lynch, who had slapped CM Punk. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 is set to be held in Indianapolis on September 20. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

AJ Lee and CM Punk to Face Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025

A MATCH 10 YEARS IN THE MAKING: AJ LEE & CM PUNK vs. BECKY LYNCH & SETH ROLLINS in a Mixed Tag Team Match at #Wrestlepalooza! 🔥😮‍💨 🎟️: https://t.co/jmQeA6KgGx pic.twitter.com/UJutQib8BT — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2025

Seth Rollins Agrees to Mixed Tag Team Match at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025

IT'S OFFICIAL! AJ & PUNK vs. BECKY & SETH at WRESTLEPALOOZA! We're truly living in the greatest timeline. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kwsixp1FjD — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2025

