WWE Friday Night SmackDown on September 12 proved to be a blockbuster show, a week before WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE (Premium Live Event). Cody Rhodes made his return to the WWE for the first time since the SmackDown after SummerSlam when Drew McIntyre took him out. Brock Lesnar made his appearance for the second time in a row on the blue brand and he sent a message to John Cena by attacking R-Truth, who interrupted the 'Beast Incarnate' to defend the 17-time champion, whom he called his 'older brother.' Worlds Collide 2025 WWE x AAA Results and Highlights: Dominik Mysterio Wins AAA Mega Championship, Natalya Earns Reina de Reinas Title Shot and More From Las Vegas Show.

Sami Zayn continued his US Open challenge and his challenge was accepted by Rey Fenix. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton put her title on the line against Jade Cargill while Drew McIntyre faced off against Randy Orton after the former rivals had some words for each other last week.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results

Brock Lesnar Hits R-Truth With the F-5, Dances After Accidentally Tearing His Pants

Brock Lesnar kicked off the show and many would have expected him to have some words for John Cena. The former WWE champion made his shocking return at SummerSlam when he attacked the 17-time champion after his brutal match against Cody Rhodes. Last week on SmackDown, Brock Lesnar once again attacked John Cena in what was his final appearance on the show. But just before he could say a word, out came R-Truth rapping his way to the ring. When Brock Lesnar asked him why he came out to interrupt him, R-Truth said that his name was Ron Cena and that he was defending his 'older brother' John Cena, against the disrespect shown by Brock Lesnar. WWE WrestleMania 43 is Set to Take Place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, Announces CCO and Hall of Famer Triple H (Watch Video).

Brock Lesnar Hits R-Truth With the F-5, Tears His Pants

The verbal exchange between the two was hilarious and eventually, it ended with Brock Lesnar hitting R-Truth with the F5. While doing so, he accidentally tore his pants, but instantly laughed about it and even showed the torn part of his pants on his back to the camera while also dancing in the ring.

Cody Rhodes Returns, Attacks Drew McIntyre After Match With Randy Orton

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his return to the WWE for the first time since the SmackDown after SummerSlam where he was brutally attacked by Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath had kicked Cody Rhodes threw the announcer's desk and was about to do the same with Randy Orton when the American Nightmare came out to make the save. He took the fight to Drew McIntyre and challenged him to a match at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Cody Rhodes Returns, Challenges Drew McIntyre at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025

Sami Zayn vs Rey Fenix for WWE United States Title

Sami Zayn last week had said that he would like to start the Sami Zayn US Open challenge much like how John Cena did when he had won the title in 2015 and this week, his challenge was met with by Rey Fenix. The two had a good match with the US champion struggling at bit in the initial phase of the clash. But Sami Zayn took everything Rey Fenix had to offer and came out on top, hitting the latter with a Helluva Kick to pick up the win and hold onto his championship.

Sami Zayn vs Rey Fenix

Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill for WWE Women's Championship

Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill clashed for the WWE Women's Championship in a pretty good match on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. At SummerSlam, Jade Cargill's mistake cost her the title against Tiffany Stratton and the storm wanted to make sure that she did not miss this time around. Jade Cargill used her power to be in control for a good part of the match. She then put Tiffany Stratton through the timekeeper's area after the champion missed the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and it was a double count-out in the end, which meant that Tiffany Stratton retained the gold. After the match, it was Nia Jax, who came out and attacked both the superstars. AJ Lee Makes Shock Return to WWE After 10 Years, Takes Out Becky Lynch on Friday Night SmackDown to Aid Husband CM Punk in His Rivalry With Seth Rollins (Watch Videos).

Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill

Other Results/Highlights of WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sami Zayn was challenged by Carmelo Hayes, who will be the challenger for the former's US title. WWE Tag Team champions Wyatt Sicks sent a chilling message to the Street Profits. Also, Giulia, the Women's US Champion and Kiana James attacked B-Fab, but Michin made the save.

