Even before the end of the Clash in Paris 2025 PLE, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced its first-ever Wrestlepalooza Premier Live Event, already creating buzz amongst the WWE universe, given the history attached to the event in the past with Extreme Championship Wrestling. While overall, this will be the fifth Wrestlepalooza since 1995, it will take place under the WWE banner for the first time, with Indianapolis being the host city. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and will witness the best wrestlers from red-brand RAW and blue-brand SmackDown participate. WWE WrestleMania 43 is Set to Take Place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, Announces CCO and Hall of Famer Triple H (Watch Video).

The Wrestlepalooza PLE will be main-evented by John Cena and Brock Lesnar, while other matches will see AJ Lee step inside the squared circle for the first time in over 10 years alongside husband CM Punk, and The Usos feature as a tag team on a premium live event for the first time since 2023. Let us check the list of confirmed WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE matches below.

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE Match Card

John Cena vs Brock Lesnar - Men's Singles Match

In what will be Cena's first and final Wrestlepalooza PLE appearance, the 17-time World Champion will face his long-time rival, Brock Lesnar. Currently in the fag end of his retirement tour, Cena was attacked by Lesnar on night two of SummerSlam, following which the 'Beast Incarnate' handed the 'Doctor of Thugnomics' another beatdown on his final SmackDown, setting up this high-profile in-ring match for Wrestlepalooza PLE.

CM Punk and AJ Lee vs Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch - Mixed Tag Team Match

Seth Rollins managed to retain his World Heavyweight title at Clash in Paris 2025, screwing CM Punk in a fatal four-way, thanks to interference from his wife, Becky Lynch. On the RAW after Clash in Paris, Lynch slapped the living daylights out of Punk as the wrestler looked primed to confront Rollins.

As Punk promised, Lynch had to pay for her action on RAW, as during WWE SmackDown, AJ Lee made her long-awaited return to WWE after 10 years, to lay the women's intercontinental champions down on the mat, to steal the coveted belt. On RAW, Lee proposed a mixed tag match featuring Punk and herself against Rollins and Lynch, which Seth first declined but eventually agreed following a sneak-attack from 'Second City Saint'.

Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre - Undisputed WWE Championship Match

During a tag team match, Drew McIntyre attacked Cody Rhodes with his undisputed championship belt and then sent the wrestler through the table with a kick, leaving the champ lifeless. Weeks after the dreadful attack, McIntyre defeated Randy Orton on a SmackDown episode, and seemed to end the latter's career, before Rhodes hit the ground running and brawled with the Scottish Warrior, to finally put his belt on the line at Wrestlepalooza. John Cena's Next Opponent: Who Will WWE's 17-Time Champion Face Next on His Retirement Tour?.

Iyo Sky vs Stephanie Vaquer - Vacant Women's World Championship Match

Naomi relinquished her Women's World Championship due to maternity leave, which left the title vacant. Stephanie Vaquer, who was a number contender for the Women's World Championship after winning Evolution Battle Royal at Clash in Paris PLE, were already granted a title match; however, Naomi's leave meant RAW manager Adam Pearce named former champ Iyo Sky for the vacant title at Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE.

The Usos vs The Vision - Tag Team Match

Jey Uso was constantly targeted by The Vision members, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker ever since the former champ beat the latter wrestlers on night 1 of SummerSlam 2025. In a one-on-one match, Breakker took apart Jey on a RAW episode, which saw Reed join his stable member dismantle the 'Yeet' star, before Jimmy came to his twin brother's assistance.

The following week on Monday Night RAW, The Usos and Reed and Breakker were involved in a war of words, which ended in Jey and Jimmy joining hands for the first time since 2023, and competing in a tag team against The Vision members at Wrestlepalooza PLE 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2025 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).