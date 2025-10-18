WWE brought an exciting episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the SAP Center in San Jose, California and it had some surprises in store for fans. A returning Ilja Dragunov became the new US champion after defeating Sami Zayn before the two were taken down by Solo Sikoa and his MFTs (My Family Tree). Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss continued their reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team champions and Cody Rhodes addressed his loss to Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. John Cena Last Match: Tickets for 17-Time World Champion's Final Match on Sale Now, Here's How to Buy.

Well, that wasn't Cody Rhodes' only involvement on the night. The Undisputed WWE Champion came out to confront Drew McIntyre after Jacob Fatu was left bloodied in the back. WWE's next major show is Saturday Night's Main Event, which is on November 1 in Salt Lake City. The current feuds are already shaping up to be pretty interesting and soon, we will have some matches made official for the matchcard on that show.

WWE SmackDown October 17 Video Highlights

Cody Rhodes Brawls With Drew McIntyre

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre had a chaotic brawl in an impromptu Undisputed WWE title match, which saw the former retain the gold via Disqualification. The two went at it with each other in September at Wrestlepalooza, where Cody Rhodes was able to pick up the win over the Scottish Psychopath, but their story is far from over. Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu were to have a No 1 contender's match for the Undisputed WWE Championship, but the latter was found lying in a pool of blood backstage. Nick Aldis, the WWE SmackDown General Manager felt that this was Drew McIntyre's doing and came out to confront the former champion, only to be interrupted by Cody Rhodes. WWE RAW Results and Highlights, October 13: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed Betray Seth Rollins, CM Punk Earns Title Shot and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre

Cody Rhodes challenged Drew McIntyre to a one-on-one match for the Undisputed WWE champion on the spot and it was agreed to by Nick Aldis. Cody Rhodes attacked Drew McIntyre before earning the win via disqualification when he hit the Scottish Psychopath with the title.

Ilja Dragunov Beats Sami Zayn to Become New United States Champion

Ilja Dragunov made his awaited return to the WWE and boy did he make an insant impact, capturing the United States Championship. Sami Zayn, the former champion, continued his US Open challenge like he has been doing for the past few weeks and out came the Miz, who had some words for him. But the former world champion was blindsided by Carmelo Hayes, who beat him up before security had to intervene. But the US Open challenge was met by Ilja Dragunov, who surprised one and all by making a return.

Ilja Dragunov Beat Sami Zayn

Solo Sikoa came to distract Sami Zayn in the match, after which Ilja Dragunov capitalised to pick up the win and win his first major title on the main roster. However, Solo Sikoa and his MFTs attacked Sami Zayn and Ilja Dragunov, taking them down before they were interrupted by the Wyatt Sicks.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss Retain WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, beating Sol Ruca and Zaria. The two NXT stars were in for a tough challenge against two former world champions and the match also had a visitor in Blake Monroe, who watched the match while sitting in the front row. Blake Monroe distracted Sol Ruca and it allowed Charlotte Flair to lock the NXT Women’s North American Champion and WWE Women’s Speed Champion into the Figure-Eight Leglock. The NXT star had to tap out. Sol Ruca will face Blake Monroe for the NXT Women’s North American Championship at NXT Halloween Havoc. Why John Cena vs AJ Styles WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Match Was an Absolute Classic.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss Beat Sol Ruca and Zaria

Other Exciting Highlights of WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Motor City Machine Guns beat Los Garza on the one-year anniversary of their debut in the WWE. It was a straightforward match with no shenanigans, with Motor City Machine Guns coming out on top.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (WWE ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2025 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).