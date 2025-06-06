WWE is slated to bring another exciting episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California and it will going to be pretty interesting with a stacked card. This is the last episode of WWE SmackDown before Money in the Bank 2025. All of the competitors at in the WWE Money in the Bank matches will be under the same roof and it is going to be a sight to witness. Plus, WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena and Logan Paul will once again have a confrontation with Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso before their tag team match at WWE Money in the Bank 2025. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, June 2: Seth Rollins Denies CM Punk MITB Spot, Money in the Bank Qualifiers, and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Also, a blockbuster tag team match has been planned with Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer and Alexa Bliss taking on Roxanne Perez, Giulia and Naomi. Divided as the face and heel teams, the superstars will get to work with each other for one episode before they square off against each other in a bid to have their hands on the Money in the Bank briefcase, which will guarantee a WWE Women's title or a WWE Women's World title shot any time and at any place. WWE Money in the Bank 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know.

General Manager Nick Aldis Lays Out Schedule for WWE SmackDown for June 6

The Money in the Bank PLE (Premium Live Event) will be aired from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California and it is certainly going to be an exciting show, one which will have big time repercussions on the landscape of the WWE in the future. With all the competitors in the men's and women's Money in the Bank matches under one roof, fans can expect some blockbuster promos and also action.

