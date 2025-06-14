The WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode on June 13 was a pretty exciting one for fans, which had several intense segments and some good matches as well. WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena will face Ron Killings, aka R-Truth next week on SmackDown after the latter attacked the 17-time champion twice during the episode. After attacking the man he once called his 'childhood hero', Ron Killings said that he wanted a match against John Cena next week and it was made official by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, June 9: Gunther Becomes World Heavyweight Champion, John Cena vs CM Punk Announced For Night of Champions and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton advanced in the King of the Ring tournaments, with a match between the two looking to be on the cards in the final. The winner of the King of the Tournament will have the opportunity to challenge for a world title and both these superstars will be well aware of what is at stake. Plus, Alexa Bliss and Jade Cargill, too advanced in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

John Cena's Segments With Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight and CM Punk

John Cena had not one, but two segments on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. John Cena opened the segment like he did on Raw earlier this week and explained why he is the 'Greatest of All Time' and that he had been scouting his opponents since last year. Cody Rhodes interrupted him and reminded him of his victory at Money in the Bank 2025 and later, Randy Orton joined the fray. The Apex Predator said that he had John Cena beat at Backlash if not for R-Truth and later, LA Knight walked out and said that he would beat John Cena if the need be. As John Cena made his way out of the ring, Ron Killings, formerly known as R-Truth, attacked John Cena from behind. Later in the show, an irate John Cena walked out to the middle of the ring and called out Ron Killings, only to be confronted by CM Punk. The Second City Saint cut a great promo on John Cena in which he teased a face turn for the 17-time champion. The segment ended with Ron Killings once again attacking John Cena, this time locking him in the STF. WWE Money in the Bank 2025 Results And Highlights: Seth Rollins Wins Men's MITB Match, Naomi Claims Victory In Women's Division; R-Truth Returns and Other Highlights of PLE.

Cody Rhodes Hits Back at John Cena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

CM Punk Confronts John Cena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Ron Killings Attacks John Cena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Ron Killings' Second Attack on John Cena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton Win in King of the Ring Tournament

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton came out on top in their respective King of the Ring tournament matches. The American Nightmare outclassed Shinsuke Nakamura, Andrade and Damian Priest to come out on top after Randy Orton overcame LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes and Aleister Black. Cody Rhodes hit Shinsuke Nakamura with the Cross Rhodes to pick up the win, while Randy Orton, in his match, hit a sensational RKO on Carmelo Hayes on top of LA Knight and pinned the latter to win the match. LA Knight was screwed by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in the match.

Randy Orton Advances in King of the Ring Tournament

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Cody Rhodes Wins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Alexa Bliss, Jade Cargill Win Queen of the Ring Tournament Matches

In the women's division, Jade Cargill and Alexa Bliss won their respective Queen of the Ring tournament matches. Jade Cargill defeated Michin, Nia Jax and Piper Niven in what was a great match to come out on top. She hit the Jaded on Piper Niven to pick up the win in this contest. The finish for Alexa Bliss' match, on the other hand, was a bit interesting. She hit Sister Abigail on Candice LeRae and got the pin while Charlotte Flair had Alba Fyre locked into the Figure Eight. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair stared at each other after the match. R-Truth Walks Out to John Cena's Theme Song Wearing His Gear During WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 Match Against 17-Time Champion, Pays Homage to His 'Childhood Hero' (Watch Video).

Alexa Bliss Wins Queen of the Ring Tournament Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Jade Cargill Advances in Queen of the Ring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Solo Sikoa Says He Would Forgive Jacob Fatu On One Condition

Jacob Fatu came out to a big pop and addressed his betrayal of Solo Sikoa before the latter responded to him from backstage. Speaking to the WWE United States Champion, Solo Sikoa said he made him who he is today and that he would forgive him if he said the words, "I love you, Solo," next week on SmackDown. Solo Sikoa ended the segment saying that he brought him into this world and he will take him out.

Solo Sikoa Responds to Jacob Fatu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Other Results/Events on Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Women's Money in the Bank winner Naomi was interrupted by WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and the two had a war of words. Also, the Wyatt Sicks defeated the Motor City Machine Guns in a tag team match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2025 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).