World Wrestling Entertainment continues its build-up to the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event XLI scheduled for November 1, which will further set the stage for WWE Survivor Series War Games 2025 PLE. Ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event next week, WWE will host Friday Night SmackDown on October 24, which will see several Blue Brand stars participate in the ring, while many others, including Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Solo Sikoa with MFT, make an appearance. Fans can read below the WWE SmackDown matchcard for the weekly wrestling episode from Mullett Arena in Tempe. CM Punk to Face Jey Uso for Vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event After Seth Rollins Stripped of Title Due to Injury.

Tiffany Stratton vs Kiana James

As announced last week, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will take on Kiana James inside the squared circle after the latter accepted the former's invitation for a match, which obviously will be a non-title contest.

WWE Women's Champion Challenges Kiana James

Fraxiom vs DIY

This match, too, was fixed last week, when DIY poked fun at Fraxiom in the locker room, taking jibes at their tag title chances on the Blue Brand. Tommaso Ciampa, in particular, targeted Axiom, stealing his mask, and joked about it being a gift for Halloween. In response, Axiom challenged Ciampa to a match, which in all likelihood will see both tag teams in action tonight.WWE SmackDown Results, October 17: Ilja Dragunov Wins US Title, Cody Rhodes Brawls With Drew McIntyre and Other Exciting Highlights of WWE Friday Night SmackDown

One could also see Sikoa and MFT respond to Wyatt Sicks, with both factions challenging each other's authority week after week. Ahead of their WWE Undisputed Championship match, Rhodes and McIntyre will be in the same arena and will be eager to brawl and make a statement a week before their clash. One can also expect the heated rivalry between The Miz and Carmelo Hayes to reach another stage.

