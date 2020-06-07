Aarogya Setu App Available on KaiOS Platform, All Jio Phone Users Can Now Download COVID-19 Contact-Tracing Application

Aarogya Setu App (Photo Credits: Twitter/@SetuAarogya)

New Delhi, July 7: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (IT) on Sunday announced the release of Aarogya Setu application on the KaiOS platform. The application was earlier released only for Android and iOS-run mobile phones. With Aarogya Setu now available on KaiOS, all Jio Phone users can download the COVID-19 contact-tracing app. Aarogya Setu Now an Open Source App, Android Version Source Code Released.

A statement issued by the IT Ministry on social media stated that the app's KaiOS version would immensely aid the JioPhone users - several among whom were yet to download the application as it was yet to be released on the KaiOS platform.

The Ministry also noted that the team involved in Aarogya Setu app development succeeded in releasing its KaiOS version in a record-time.

"Do you know that Setu Aarogya app is also now available on the 'KaiOS' platform. All Jio Phone customers can now use Aarogya Setu App to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID19," it said. "The team has developed this application in record time," the statement further added.

See IT Ministry's Tweet

The usage of Aarogya Setu app is compulsory for employees in government as well as the private sector. The application is also mandatory for those travelling by trains or using flight services. The contact-tracing app collects data related to health from the user. While the government has reiterated that its sole purpose is to curb COVID-19 transmission, a section of Opposition have raised fears of "surveillance".