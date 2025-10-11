Neuralink shared an update on its progress with Nick Wray, a patient suffering from paralysis. In a new video released by Elon Musk's neurotechnology company, Nick is shown moving a robotic arm to feed himself just by thinking. Elon Musk reacted by saying, "Great work by the Neuralink team." The company stated that ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), a rare and terminal neurodegenerative disorder, had taken Nick Wray's arm mobility. Grok New Features: Elon Musk’s xAI Now Allows Users To Create Videos From Images Generated by Grok Chat, Launches ‘Streak’ Feature for Grok Companions.

Elon Musk Congratulates Neuralink Team on Progress with Patient Nick Wray

ALS took Nick’s arm mobility. Now, he can control a robotic arm with his Neuralink device to feed himself. “Life with my BCI has been and continues to be so surreal and so rewarding. Can’t wait to see what comes next!” pic.twitter.com/jInvprOyAr — Neuralink (@neuralink) October 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Elon Musk's X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)