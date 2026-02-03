Mumbai, February 3: WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow channel admins to create and display a dedicated profile when posting updates. Discovered in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.4.10.73 update via the TestFlight app, this functionality aims to provide followers with more context regarding the source of information within a channel.

The feature is designed to maintain a consistent user experience across platforms, as a similar tool is already under development for the Android version of the app. By allowing admins to create an identity, WhatsApp intends to move beyond anonymous channel posts, facilitating better communication for organisations or businesses managed by multiple individuals. Supreme Court Slams WhatsApp and Meta Over Data-Sharing Practices.

WhatsApp is exploring a dedicated profile system for channel administrators to improve transparency and accountability. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the feature will allow admins to set up a limited profile consisting of a name and an image, which will then be attached to every update they share within the channel.

This development is particularly significant for large-scale channels, such as those run by news outlets or corporate entities. For instance, if a business employs several people to manage its official channel, each post can now be traced back to a specific admin, allowing followers to identify which team member provided the update.

WhatsApp Channel Admin Profile Features

The system provides admins with significant control over their information. Within the channel settings, admins can choose whether to display their profile or remain anonymous. It is important to note that the information shared is strictly limited; followers will only see the name and image chosen for the admin profile, while sensitive data such as phone numbers and push names remain private.

Furthermore, these profiles are static at the time of posting. If an admin updates their profile details, the changes will only reflect on future posts, while previous updates will retain the information as it appeared when they were originally shared. This ensures a clear historical record of contributions and activity within the channel.

Enhanced Privacy and Accountability

To ensure user safety, WhatsApp has clarified that creating an admin profile does not open a direct line of communication. Followers will remain unable to contact a channel admin privately through these profiles. Admins also retain the right to delete their profiles at any time should their preferences regarding visibility change. What Is WhatsApp Strict Account Settings? New Privacy Feature Explained.

For channel owners, this tool simplifies the process of tracking contributions and assigning responsibility. By providing a clear record of which admin posted which update, organisations can better plan their content strategy and monitor activity levels across their management teams.

