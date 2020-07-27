Apple, the Cupertino based smartphone maker is reportedly planning to launch its iPhone 12 Series globally this year. According to tipster on Twitter named 'iHacktu Pro', Apple will introduce Apple iPhone 12 Series along with Apple Watch Series 6 on September 8, 2020. Also, the upcoming iPad Pro, Apple Glass & new MacBooks featuring in-house chipsets will be making an appearance on October 27. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max CAD Render Images Leaked Online; Hints Small Bezels & Flat Edges.

Although Apple has not confirmed anything yet, the expected launch date of iPhone 12 Series seems more realistic as the company had introduced the iPhone 11 Series last year on September 10 which was a Tuesday. According to leaks, the launch date of iPhone 12 Series is September 8 which is also a Tuesday. Apart from the iPhone 12 Series, we could also expect the much-awaited AirPower - the wireless charging power mat.

Apple iPhone 12 Series & Apple Watch Series 6 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Apple iPhone 12 base variant could feature a 5.4-inch BOE OLED super retina display. Expected to be powered by the new A14 chipset, the smartphone will come with 4GB of RAM & 128GB / 256GB storage options. In addition to this, the smartphone will come packed with an aluminium body & dual rear cameras.

Apple iPhone 12 Series (Photo Credits: Twitter)

iPhone 12 Pro Max might sport a 6.1-inch BOE OLED super retina XDR display with 10-bit colour depth, 6GB RAM & 128GB/256GB/512GB storage. The upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max may come with a new A14 processor & triple rear cameras with a LiDAR sensor. Another rumour about Apple iPhone 12 Series is that the upcoming phone will not come with a bundled charger or wired Apple EarPods in the box.

