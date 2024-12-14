New Delhi, December 14: Apple has released updates for watchOS and tvOS to bring important improvements to its devices. The new watchOS 11.2 update focuses on bug fixes and stability enhancements for Apple Watches. Alongside that, tvOS 18.2 has also been rolled out, which includes various updates to enhance the performance of Apple TV.

The iPadOS 18.2 update has also brought several new features to enhance the user experience. It includes Apple Intelligence tools like Image Playground, Genmoji, and Image Wand. Additionally, the update has integrated ChatGPT into Siri. iOS 18.2 Update Released for Eligible iPhone Users, Brings Apple Intelligence Features, Siri Integration, Genmoji, Image Playground and More.

watchOS 11.2 and tvOS 18.2 Update

The watchOS 11.2 update is now available for Apple Watch Series 6 and newer models. The update includes important security improvements to protect user’s private information. The improvements involve better checks that prevent harmful apps from accessing sensitive data.

Additionally, there was a concern that certain apps could potentially reach private user information, but it has also been resolved with improved security measures. The update addresses a permissions issue related to the crash reporter feature, which has been implemented with extra restrictions to ensure that apps cannot access sensitive user data without proper authorisation.

The tvOS 18.2 update is now available for all models of Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. The update includes security fixes. One of the issues that has been resolved involves better checks to prevent harmful apps from accessing private information. Additionally, there was a risk that processing a maliciously crafted image could lead to the exposure of process memory, but this has also been addressed with improved security measures. Apple May Launch Next iPad Pro With M5 Chipset in 2025; Know What To Expect.

The update also handles a problem where an attacker could create a read-only memory mapping that could actually be written to. The issue has been fixed with extra validation to ensure that such vulnerabilities are properly managed.

