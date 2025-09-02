Mumbai, September 2: The iPhone 17 series is set to launch in India on September 9, 2025 and ahead of the official Apple Event, the company has added the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone XS to its vintage product list. The US-based smartphone maker also declared three MacBook models and the 2017 iPad 5 as "obsolete". Apple will launch its new smartphones, including iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air (rumoured).

Over time, some of the Apple models become outdated and do not perform well with the latest software and updated applications. Therefore, the company declares them obsolete. Apple did the same thing after the launch of the iPhone 16 series by discontinuing the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. iPhone 17 Launch Date-Price in India: When Will Apple Launch iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max?.

Apple Adds iPhone XS and iPhone 8 Plus to Vintage List

Apple adding iPhone XS (2018) and iPhone 8 Plus (2017) means these products have been discontinued for more than five years but less than seven years ago. Despite the discontinuation, smartphone holders can go to Apple Stores and have their phones repaired. The owners can only get the replacement parts. However, once these devices cross the seven-year mark, Apple will not stop offering official services and repairs.

MacBook Air and 2017 iPad 5 Marked As Obsolete.

Besides putting the iPhone XS and iPhone 8 Plus in the Vintage List, Apple has marked its 2017 iPad 5 and 11-inch MacBook Air (2015), 13-inch MacBook Pro (2017) with four Thunderbolt and three ports and 15-inch MacBook Pro (2017). Once marked obsolete, the products are not eligible for any repairs. Still, Apple may offer battery-only services for up to 10 years from the last sale date for some units. iQOO 15 Specifications, Features Leaked Ahead of Launch, Likely Coming With 2K LTPO Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.

iPhone XS and iPhone 8 Plus are currently put under 'Vintage List'; however, within the next two years, these products will be marked as 'obsolete'. This means the customers owning these Apple devices would not get any further services, such as repairs and replacements. However, battery-only services may be allowed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2025 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).