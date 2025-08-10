Mumbai, August 10: OPPO K13 Turbo Pro Series 5G is set to launch in India on August 11, 2025, with new powerful specifications and features. The series will include two models - OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo 5G. Both smartphones will come with a dual-camera setup on the rear and will be offered in an attractive, fresh Neon Turbo design. It will come with several unique features like bypass charging, passing cooling system and air-cooling technology called 'Storm Engine'.

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo 5G will come with breathing LED lights, an eight-colour option, and a futuristic-looking design. The smartphones will be sold via Flipkart and will appeal to the gamers who prefer lag-free performance, better graphics and an inbuilt cooling system. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Launch in India on August 11, 2025; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Price Range.

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G Specifications and Features

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G is confirmed to launch in India with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support. The smartphone is expected to offer up to 12GB of RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The reports said the upcoming K13 Turbo Pro 5G would come with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. On the front, OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G is expected to have a 16MP camera. It may have a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G price in India is expected to be between INR 30,000 and INR 40,000. POCO M7 Plus 5G Launch on August 13, 2025 With 144Hz Display, 7,000mAh Battery in Entry-Level Segment; Check Specifications, Features and Price Range Here.

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Specifications and Features

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor paired with up to 12GB or 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, the K13 Turbo 5G from OPPO could feature the same 50MP+2MP rear camera setup and 16MP selfie shooter. The 7,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging is also expected to be in this device, along with the 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED FHD+ display. OPPO K13 Turbo 5G price in India could range between INR 30,000 and INR 40,000.

