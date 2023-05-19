New Delhi, May 19: The highly awaited Apple Reality Pro mixed reality headset is finally set to launch at the Apple WWDC 2023 on June 5. The AR/VR headset has been speculated for quite long and was expected to launch much earlier.

As per reports that Apple’s augmented reality headset was initially planned to look like a pair of inconspicuous eyeglasses, which one could wear all day long. Nevertheless, after a long and expensive development, the device finally converted into a headset that is reminiscent of ski goggles, which also needs a battery pack separately. Motorola Edge 40 India Price Accidentally Leaked on Flipkart Prior to Its Official Launch.

As per the reports the MR headset project went through numerous hinderances and changed its course several times due to Apple’s CEO Tim Cook more hands off approach on projects unlike his precursor, the late Steve Jobs who looked closely into all major project with his magnificent design sensibilities.

Reports say that this distant approach to projects is also seen on other top executives of Apple such as Craig Federighi, the company’s software head, and Johny Srouji, a hardware executive, both of whom expressed concerns about the Reality Pro. While Federighi kept a vigilant attitude, Srouji went ahead related the process to a “science project.” Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max To Come With Marked Difference; Whole iPhone 15 Series Likely To Wow With Fascinating Features.

Reports also said that Apple initially planned to sell these headsets at a minimal cost, but later decided to make profits out of it, while also drastically reducing its sales expectations from the device. These reports do make one wary about this device’s actual performance and its consumer reactions.

The Apple Reality Pro eventually diverted from its original conceptual form and got delayed by several years due to the internal clash among involved developers regarding the project’s design, portability and functionality. Nonetheless, it is all set to launch as a revolutionary new device that may even surpass the humongous popularity of the iconic iPhone. We do hope that this highly awaited product does achieve hights of success for Apple.

