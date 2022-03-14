Beijing: Apple supplier Foxconn has announced the temporary closure of two of its manufacturing sites in Shenzhen, China, in response to another Covid-19-related lockdown. To reduce the impact of the lockdown, the company has relocated production to other sites that are still operating regularly. Apple is Not Changing Mac Mini's Design For 2023 Model.

The lockdown is expected to last until March 20, reports 9To5Google. The Chinese government opted for a new lockdown after more than 3,000 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Shenzhen on Sunday and this lockdown is also expected to delay Mac Studio desktop shipments.

Apple unveiled the new Mac Studio during a special event recently. The device comes in two variants -- the M1 Max and the more powerful M1 Ultra. Mac Studio with M1 Max performs 50 per cent faster than a 16-core Xeon powered Mac Pro and 2.5 times faster than a Core i9 powered 27-inch iMac.

The M1 Ultra configuration is over 3.8 times faster than that 27-inch iMac and up to 60 per cent faster than the Mac Pro, the company claims. It comes with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10 GB Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI, and an audio jack.

Meanwhile, the M1 Max variant sports dual USB Type-C ports, whereas, the M1 Ultra variant features two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5. The M1 Max variant comes with 32GB of unified memory (basically RAM) along with 512GB of SSD storage for the base model. The M1 Ultra base variant comes with 64GB unified memory and 1TB SSD storage.

