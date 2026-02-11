Cupertino, February 11: Apple is preparing for a landmark milestone as the technology giant approaches its 50th anniversary this year. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has officially confirmed that the company is planning a series of celebrations to mark half a century since its founding in April 1976.

Speaking at a recent all-hands meeting with employees, Cook expressed a rare moment of reflection for a company traditionally focused on future innovation. He noted that teams have been delving into historical archives and photographs to honour the products and individuals that have shaped the global technology landscape over the past five decades.

Strategic Shift Towards Artificial Intelligence

While specific details regarding the festivities remain confidential, industry analysts suggest the anniversary will serve as a platform for significant product announcements. Cook has previously hinted that artificial intelligence will play a central role in the company's future, with reports indicating a major overhaul of the Siri voice assistant.

The upgraded Siri is expected to be powered by Google’s Gemini technology, potentially offering a preview to the public before the end of February. This integration marks a significant shift in Apple's software strategy as it seeks to maintain its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving AI sector.

Ambitious Hardware Pipeline for 2026

The 50th anniversary coincides with a robust hardware roadmap, including the rumoured launch of a more affordable MacBook powered by an A-series chipset. Additionally, the company is reportedly developing an OLED MacBook Pro for a late 2026 release, alongside highly anticipated developments regarding Apple's first foldable device.

Reflecting on the milestone, Cook told staff that while Apple is not typically a culture that looks back, the 50-year mark represents an extraordinary accomplishment. He promised a celebration that honours the company's heritage while continuing its momentum toward the next generation of consumer electronics.

