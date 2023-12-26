New Delhi, December 26: Apple Vision Pro is one of the most anticipated devices to be launched in 2024. Apple unveiled its new "mixed reality" device during the Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2023. The device is expected to launch in the US and other parts of the world. According to the reports, Apple Vision Pro will likely launch in late January or early February 2024.

According to the reports, the new Apple mixed reality headset will be available in select markets. Besides Apple Vision Pro, the tech giant is set to introduce a new lineup of new devices, such as the new iPhone 16, iPad, and rumoured audio wearables, in 2024. The reports said the new Apple Vision Pro is in production and ready to be shipped in early 2024 with mass shipments. Deepika Padukone Appointed As New Brand Ambassador of TECNO, Company Shares Photo of CEO Arijeet Talapatra With Bollywood Actress.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuro's Offiical Post on X About Apple Vision Pro:

2024年消費電子產業三大關鍵投資趨勢：Android庫存回補、Vision Pro與AI PC/手機 / Three key consumer electronics investment trends in 2024: Android replenishment, Vision Pro, and AI PC/smartphonehttps://t.co/fw1AzKMX9p — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 25, 2023

Apple Vision Pro Launch Timeline (Predicted):

As per Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, the Apple Vision Pro will be available in early 2024 with an estimated 5,00,000 units to be shipped to the customers. According to the reports, production in China is running considerably. Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that there will be three consumer electronics investment trends in 2024, including Apple Vision Pro, AI PC and smartphones, and Android replenishments. HONOR Magic 6, HONOR Magic 6 Pro Launch on January 2024 in China: Check Launch Date and Expected Specifications.

Apple Vision Pro Specifications, Price and Expected Launch in India:

Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset will feature a powerful chipset, display and cameras. According to the report by English Jagran, the Apple Vision Pro will be launched with M2 and R1 chips, micro-dual OLED displays, 12 cameras, six mics, and five sensors. The Vision Pro from Apple will be introduced in the US and other parts of the world in early 2024. As per reports, the device will cost $3,499 (about Rs 2,91,039). Apple has not made any official announcements or hints at its Apple Vision Pro launch in India.

