Mumbai, December 26: HONOR has finally announced the official launch date of its HONOR Magic 6 and HONOR Magic Pro to be January 10 to 11. The Chinese smartphone maker's new HONOR Magic 6 series is expected to launch with HONOR Magic OS 8.0, flagship specifications and design. The company only hinted at the new "Porsche Design" on its social media platform and announced the collaboration with the premium car maker.

The HONOR Magic 6 series has been rumoured to be launched in China for months with Snapdragon's latest processor. According to the report by Gizmochina, HONOR Magic 6 will be the first smartphone of 2024 to be launched with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. In 2023, the Xiaomi 14, Redmi K70 Pro, iQOO 12 5G, and OnePlus 12, among the popular models, have been launched with the same flagship processor. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Launch Date Set for January 4 in India: Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

HONOR Magic 6 Porsche Design Teased:

Excited to formally announce our new collaboration with @PorscheDesign. It will be an inspiring journey driven by a mutual commitment to going beyond the boundaries and pioneering innovative pathways. pic.twitter.com/eikEZ10Jgd — HONOR (@Honorglobal) December 14, 2023

HONOR Magic 6, HONOR Magic 6 Pro Expected Specifications:

According to reports, the HONOR Magic 6 and HONOR Magic 6 Pro will likely have AI-powered features and a powerful camera setup. The Magic 6 series is expected to have a 50MP OmniVision "OV50K" primary camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Porsche Design, Magic OS 8.0 UI, and a rumoured 160MP periscope lens. As per the reports, the Honor Magic 6 may offer 66W fast-charging, and HONOR Magic 6 Pro may offer 100W fast-charging support. Deepika Padukone Appointed As New Brand Ambassador of TECNO, Company Shares Photo of CEO Arijeet Talapatra With Bollywood Actress.

HONOR will soon announce more details about its HONOR Magic 6 and HONOR Magic 6 Pro devices, such as teaser images and videos, in the coming days. The Chinese smartphone launched the previous models HONOR Magic 5, HONOR Magic 5 Pro, and HONOR Magic 5 Ultimate. So, the company followed the same steps and introduced the Pro and Ultimate models and the base variant. However, only HONOR can confirm the details and rumours about upcoming models. So far, the company has teased to potentially launching the HONOR Magic 6 with Porsche Design.

