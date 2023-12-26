Global premium smartphone brand TECNO appoints Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador today, December 26, 2023. Bollywood actress will now be seen in the advertisement for the upcoming TECNO smartphones in India. TECNO posted a photograph of the company's CEO Arijeet Talapatra and Deepika Padukone accepting the offer. The post read, "Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, is thrilled to welcome the stunning @deepikapadukone to the TECNO Family." The reports are saying that the TECNO is looking forward to ground-breaking launches and captivating campaigns in 2024 with Deepika. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Launch Date Set for January 4 in India: Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Deepika Padukone Pics With TECNO CEO Arijeet Talapatra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TECNO Mobile India (@tecnomobileindia)

