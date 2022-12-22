San Francisco, December 22 : Tech giant Apple is reportedly researching how to add gyroscopes to its augmented reality (AR) headsets, providing users continuous haptic feedback that will feel real. According to a newly awarded patent, the company intends to at least take a small step toward using haptics to enhance AR experiences, reports AppleInsider. Apple May Soon Launch TV App on Android Smartphones.

"Haptic engines are an important aspect of XR (Extended Reality, or AR/virtual reality), as they impart physical sensations on a user's body that enhances the user's immersive experience," Apple said in a statement. "Typical haptic engines found in smartphones and other mobile devices, however, only provide vibrations along a single axis," it added. iPhone 16 To Be Made in India: Apple Along With Three Associated Companies Apply for Land to Yamuna Authority.

Apple acknowledges that this is "useful for notification applications", but points out that the odd tap differs from the "continuous torque or force" that a head-mounted display (HMD) might provide. "The gyroscopic precession engine can be mounted to, or embedded in, HMD," the tech giant mentioned.

"Or other wearable device to provide spatial guidance in VR and AR applications," it added. In October, it was reported that the tech giant's upcoming AR headsets might use iris scan instead of Face ID or Touch ID to identify people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2022 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).