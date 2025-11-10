Elon Musk’s X app recorded its highest-ever number of downloads in October. The official announcement about the achievement was made by X’s Product Head, Nikita Bier, from his official account on the platform. He said, “Update: October clocked in with the most downloads ever for the X app. We are so back.” He further mentioned that heavy usage was seen in the United States and Japan, and that X gained momentum in Western Europe and Latin America. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Rolling Out Media Hub Feature to Limited Group of Users on Mac and Web.

X Clocks Highest Usage in October 2025

Update: October clocked in with the most downloads ever for the X app. We are so back. https://t.co/AO7Nm0UhW3 — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) November 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Nikita Bier X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)