Apple's New iPad Pro Launched Despite Coronavirus Pandemic, Includes Breakthrough LiDAR Scanner Feature

Apple (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 18: Tech giant Apple on Wednesday unveiled the new iPad Pro, which is equipped with the breakthrough LiDAR Scanner. The gadget launch was held as per the schedule despite coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the postponements of several events around the globe. The latest iPad would also feature pro cameras, motion sensors, pro performance, pro audio, the stunning Liquid Retina display and powerful apps, the company said in a statement. Apple Launches Repair Service Program For Third-Gen iPad Air Models Suffering From Blank Screen Issue.

The iPad would be supported with the OS 13.4 operating system. The OS features are not replicated from MacOS, but have been instead completely transformed to provide a fresh experience to the users. "As users move their finger across the trackpad, the pointer elegantly transforms to highlight user interface elements. Multi-Touch gestures on the trackpad make it fast and easy to navigate the entire system without users ever lifting their hand," said the press release issued by Apple.

“The new iPad Pro introduces advanced technologies never before available in mobile computing,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Combining the most advanced mobile display with powerful performance, pro cameras, pro audio, the breakthrough LiDAR Scanner and new Magic Keyboard with Trackpad, this is another huge leap forward for iPad. There’s no other device in the world like the new iPad Pro and we think our customers are going to love it," he added.