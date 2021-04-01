April 1 has always been a day of fun and people play jokes, hoaxes and pranks on their family and friends. But Google, the global tech giant will reportedly not participate in April Fool's pranks. This is the second year in a row Google skipped its long-standing tradition. Also last year, Google cancelled April Fool's Day event. Google Rolls Out Android 12 Developer Preview 1.1.

The main reason behind skipping the April Fool's pranks is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Every year Google had a ton of fun with April Fool's Day pranks. As per a new report, the Coronavirus has damaged and still causing problems for billions of people and as a result, Google will not participate in April Fool's this year as well. This piece of information has been a leaked internal memo. Google later confirmed the legitimacy of this memo.

Google VP Marvin Chow said that with the world still struggling with serious challenges due to the COVID-19, Google feels that jokes on April Fool's Day should be paused this year. The company will continue to find appropriate ways to bring moments of joy to its users throughout the year.

