Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) officially announced price discount of Rs 3000, across all variants of the ROG Phone 3. With discount coming into effect, the ROG Phone 3 price starts from Rs 46,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. This price drop comes into effect from today onwards during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale 2020. The Taiwanese tech giant also offers no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI options for 3, 6 and 9 months via credit and debit cards across all banks. Asus ROG Phone 3 Gaming Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 49,999.

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Apart from these offers, there's also a 10 percent instant discount on Axis bank debit and credit cards. This special discount can be availed by the customers during the Big Diwali Sale that is scheduled to start from today and will run till October 4, 2020.

Gear up for Diwali with the #ROGPhone3 at an unbelievable price of just ₹46999 with No Cost EMI starting at ₹5223. Also avail up to 10% off on Axis Bank cards during @flipkart’s https://t.co/GoUUiK2vNn #BigDiwaliSale. Flipkart Plus member may avail these offers from midnight. pic.twitter.com/TFTTb3vA9N — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) October 28, 2020

The third generation Asus ROG Phone comes with Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 144 Hz HDR AMOLED display, Dual Partition Ultra Sonic Air Triggers and 6000 mAh massive battery and more.

Asus Rog Phone 3 (Photo Credits: Asus India)

Talking about the prices, the base variant of Asus' flagship phone costs Rs 46,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The mid variant with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is now priced at Rs 49,999. The top-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard memory costs Rs 57,999.

Asus ROG Phone 3 India Sale (Photo Credits: Asus India)

The new prices of the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be applicable from today at 12 pm IST on Flipkart. It is important to note that Flipkart Plus customers will get early access to purchase the ROG Phone 3 at discounted prices.

