New Delhi, Aug 16: South Korean video game developer Krafton on Monday announced that its battle game Battlegrounds Mobile India has clocked 50 million downloads on Play Store.

The company also said that it will be making announcements on the iOS version of the game very soon on Battlegrounds Mobile India social media channels.

"We extend our warm wishes to our Indian fans on the occasion of Independence Day. We are delighted to be a part of this celebration, made even sweeter with Battlegrounds Mobile India hitting 50 million downloads on Play Store in just over a month," Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division, Krafton, said in a statement.

In line with the promise of introducing India centric events, the Independence Day Mahotsav is also live in-game, and fans can win exciting rewards including an AWM (temporary) skin, till August 19.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India series was announced last month to an incredible response of 540,000 registrations till date with registrations still open.

In July, the company also announced its first esports tournament -- Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021.

The registrations for the tournament kicked off on July 19 and the event would have five stages spanning over three months. The video game developer has announced a prize pool of Rs 1 crore for this inaugural series.

