World Computer Literacy Day is an annual event held on December 2 to raise awareness about the importance of computer literacy in the modern era. The day was established by the Indian company NIIT in 2001 to mark its 20th anniversary in response to research that suggested that the majority of computer users around the world were men. World Computer Literacy Day aims to bridge the digital divide and empower individuals with the essential computer knowledge and skills they need.

The day is aimed at encouraging the development of technological skills, particularly among children and women across India. It focuses on increasing awareness about the role of computers in transforming lives and preparing individuals for the digital economy by equipping them with basic to advanced computer skills. In this article, let's learn more about World Computer Literacy Day 2024 date and the significance of this annual event.

World Computer Literacy Day 2024 Date

World Computer Literacy Day 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, December 2.

World Computer Literacy Day Significance

World Computer Literacy Day holds great importance in India as the day creates much-needed awareness about basic computer skills, which helps drive digital literacy in underserved communities. It was originally founded by the NIIT. The day is also directed at improving the teaching of Information Technology and celebrating computers for making tasks easier.

The annual event dedicated to learning the skills and expertise emphasises making computer education accessible to all, regardless of age, gender, or socio-economic background. It encourages computer literacy with an aim to boost efficiency in personal and professional domains.

