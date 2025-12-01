Cyber Monday 2025 is celebrated today, December 1. The annual observance is a fun and quirky marketing activation that has become extremely popular worldwide. Cyber Monday celebration is usually marked on the Monday following Thanksgiving. The celebration of Thanksgiving 2025 will be marked on November 27 and is sure to be an important observance. The days leading to Thanksgiving are usually marked with unique offline and online sales that allows you to indulge in annual shopping, while also making use of some of the best deals and discounts.

People often celebrate Cyber Monday by posting Happy Cyber Monday 2025 wishes and messages, Cyber Monday greetings, Cyber Monday WhatsApp stickers and Happy Cyber Monday Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

Cyber Monday takes place the Monday after Thanksgiving; the date falls between November 26 and December 2, depending on the year. The celebration of Cyber Monday was first initiated in 2005, when Ellen Davis of the National Retail Federation and Scott Silverman coined the term. The event was seen as a way to allow smaller retailers who have a digital presence to compete with the big chains and their Black Friday offers.

The celebration of Cyber Monday is considered to be one of the most important and prominent marketing events that began in the United States and has quickly spread worldwide. While the initial few years of Cyber Monday celebration focused on building trust around digital sales, the recent years have been focused on pushing people to recognise and appreciate smaller brands that are unique and deserve to be celebrated. As we celebrate Cyber Monday 2025, here are some Happy Cyber Monday 2025 wishes and messages, Cyber Monday greetings, Cyber Monday WhatsApp stickers and Happy Cyber Monday Facebook status pictures that you can share online.

Cyber Monday 2025 Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Cyber Monday 2025 Wishes: Wishing You an Amazing Cyber Monday Filled With Unbeatable Deals and Smart Shopping! Happy Savings!

Cyber Monday 2025 Greeting (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Cyber Monday 2025 Greeting: Happy Cyber Monday! May Your Carts Be Full and Your Savings Even Fuller. Don’t Miss Out on the Best Deals of the Year!

Cyber Monday Message (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Cyber Monday Message: On This Cyber Monday, Shop Smart, Save Big, and Make the Most of the Incredible Online Discounts!

Happy Cyber Monday Message (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Cyber Monday Message: Cheers to Cyber Monday! May Your Day Be Filled With Fast Clicks, Great Finds, and the Sweetest Savings Ever.

Happy Cyber Monday Wallpaper (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Cyber Monday Wallpaper: Wishing You a Cyber Monday That’s As Bright and Exciting As the Deals Waiting for You - Happy Shopping!

In 2017, Cyber Monday online sales grew to a record of $6.59 billion, compared with $2.98 billion in 2015, and $2.65 billion in 2014. The sales from this annual commemoration have been growing steadily and the increased awareness and understanding of smaller brands that require the overall support and appreciation from people across the world. The celebration of Cyber Monday and Black Friday are the perfect opportunity to help people prepare and plan for Christmas 2025. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Cyber Monday 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2025 05:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).